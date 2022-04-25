Northeast Ohio event venues offer activities for all ages

Parties, like people, come in all shapes and sizes. Fortunately for residents of Northeast Ohio, there are plenty of facilities such as Adrenaline Monkey, Pinstripes and Play: CLE that can meet all kinds of party planning scenarios.
If your group is looking to swing from ropes, climb rock walls or challenge obstacle courses, then both Play: CLE in Avon and Adrenaline Monkey in Warrensville Heights can accommodate your party.
If it’s something more laid back and traditional such as a bowling party, then Pinstripes in Orange has just what your event needs.
Adrenaline Monkey
Thanks in part to the popularity of the TV show “American Ninja Warrior,” children – and their parents – want to give a physically challenging obstacle course a crack. This has led to the development of indoor adventure facilities that count the ninja-style obstacle courses as part of their offerings.
Adrenaline Monkey has a ninja warrior course as part of its 24,000-square-foot facility. And not everyone has to be an expert to participate. Adrenaline Monkey offers a number of courses so even the youngest party goers can give it a try.
“Our obstacle courses range from beginner friendly courses to more advanced and even elite courses,” says Jamie Haggerty, general manager of Adrenaline Monkey. “It’s nice to have that division where ... if they’re younger, smaller or it’s their first time, they get to try it, too.”
If racing through an obstacle course isn’t what you’re looking for, Adrenaline Monkey also has a basketball area and an arcade. For the adults, it has the Monkey Bar which sells food and beverages.
“We do customize all our packages to meet our clients goals,” Haggerty says. “The kids just want to have fun and socialize. We do structured activities for kids but also allow some unstructured free play time.”
Adrenaline Monkey also has its own brand of dodgeball for the obstacle course, and has three-on-three basketball games and shoots on its courts.
When it comes to food, Adrenaline Monkey has a recommended list of outside vendors, and it has pizza and cupcake offerings. If party planners have other ideas, they can also bring items from their own outside vendors.
“We’ve done everything from birthday parties to bar and bat mitzvahs to bachelor/bachelorette parties, field trips and corporate team building events,” Haggerty says.
Play: CLE
Party goers can also test their mettle on the ninja-like obstacles on the west side of town at Play: CLE, which bills itself as Cleveland’s largest indoor adventure park at 25,000 square feet. It also has a location in Worthington, a Columbus suburb.
“Our ninja course is extremely popular,” says Jenna Grife, sales manager at Play: CLE. “We also have a parkour course, rope course, rock climbing wall, a second-story obstacle course and zip line.”
The facility can fit up to 600 to 700 people, but its large activities, such as after proms or mother-son outings, have been between 200 to 250 people.
“We give our groups the opportunity to create their own adventure. We have a few packages that guests can pick from specifically for a birthday party or similar celebration,” Grife says. “These include food, drink, admission, a private room and a set number of hours in the facility.”
Play: CLE has its own full kitchen, restaurant and bar which offer a variety of items such as burgers, quesadillas and salads. The bar menu also offers a wide variety of craft beers for adults.
Pinstripes
Located in the Pinecrest mixed-use shopping, dining and fitness development, Pinstripes offers party goers the always popular and more traditional activity in Northeast Ohio – bowling.
The facility is home to 14 bowling lanes as part of its amenities that can accommodate as many as 1,000 people, says Don Hoffman, chief marketing officer at Pinstripes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Pinstripes tries to keep its parties to around 250 guests.
“Pinstripes does hundreds of events a year for various sized parties,” Hoffman says. “We can literally transform the current space to meet a client’s interests. They can bring in decorations, lighting, sound – we can facilitate all of that. We’ve even had people bring in bands and DJs.“
Besides bowling, the 25,000-square-foot Pinstripes also has nine indoor and outdoor bocce courts for those who enjoy a different type of bowling.
“Pinstripes also has bocce and patio space,” Hoffman says. “We have the bar and the bistro to go along with the event space.”
With 13 locations nationwide, Pinstripes also offers a wide variety of food from its on-site restaurant. Its offerings include wood stove pizzas, burgers and a range of craft beer and wines.