Ask A Pro: Bar/bat mitzvah entertainment should captivate all ages

Jeff Dick | Partner and President | Zone Entertainment | Oakwood Village
What is the most important thing to get right?
A bar/bat mitzvah should really be thought of as two parties in one. You have a group of younger guests alongside their parents and grandparents, all enjoying the same atmosphere together. Laying out the entertainment to captivate both audiences at once is what simcha entertainment is all about. I help each of our guests through the process of creating a proper timeline, music programming and event flow from start to finish to accomplish this goal and interlace those two audiences together into a seamless experience.
In what ways does entertainment impact the party atmosphere?
Entertainment sets the tone and energy level of the entire event. From the moment your guests step into the event, they are experiencing the stimuli around them, which creates the atmosphere. Think of the last event you recently attended. What sticks out most in your mind a week later? After you pass by the decor and eat dinner, you are left with entertainment as your largest contributing factor distinguishing a great event from an incredible one.
In what ways can entertainment be used uniquely and what does it say about a child?
One of the first questions I ask any of our new guests is “tell me about your child’s likes and interests.” This is because I want to incorporate elements special to the guest of honor whenever possible throughout the entire planning phase. Unique grand entrances, photo-favor opportunities, activities played and room layout are all opportunities to express individualism and make your event unique.
What is typically overlooked?
A well-rounded entertainment experience for all guests in attendance. Not everyone enjoys a dance party, however, many of your guests will. I suggest a more rounded approach to your entertainment lineup including a DJ/emcee dance package, photo-favor system and an “extra” of choice (for example, giant games, airbrush, pingpong, claw machine, etc.) to allow as many guests as possible to be entertained from start to finish, regardless of their individual interests.
What trends are you seeing?
My quick list on trends are as follows: 1. Candlelighting ceremonies are out. 2. The days of everyone receiving a T-shirt with the event logo are being replaced with more personalized favors (for example, on-site airbrushed apparel, wax hands, wire carving, etc.). 3. Many guests are choosing to create their own reflection videos. 4. Your event doesn’t need a theme to be amazing.
When should families start planning this aspect?
Sooner is always better than later. Many of our guests initially reach out to us 12 to 18 months in advance, if not sooner. Securing your date early not only allows you first choice on extras such as our giant games, SportsZone sports simulator, photo systems and more, it also provides you a higher booking slot for first choice on performers such as your emcee and dancers.
What is your best advice?
Be different, be unique and create an event that is special and unique to you, your family and your child. Many simchas have similar elements, but there are so many ways you can put a unique spin on the standard items to make them stand out and be different from the rest. The little details are what your guests and child will remember long after the party is complete.