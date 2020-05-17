Ask A Pro: Catering can complete the atmosphere

Kate Munyan | Event Manager | Dino’s Catering at Acacia Reservation | Lyndhurst
What is the most important thing to get right?
The most important thing for us to get right is that we follow the client’s wishes. This is such a special day for the whole family, we want to make sure that their event is as they envisioned. There are so many different things you can do with food, so if you come in with a vision of what you’re thinking, we can definitely do a better job at bringing that vision to fruition.
How does catering impact the atmosphere?
The catering for an event can help to complete the entire atmosphere. For example, if a client wishes to have a baseball theme, the food selections can reflect that with ballpark-style food. I think the food kind of helps enhance the feeling or theme that the family is going for. Doing something fun, like ice cream tables, can really change the way the party is received and the feeling that people walk away with.
How can catering be used in unique ways?
You can use the catering to make two parties in one, by creating separate menus for the teens and adults. Adults can have a sit-down formal dinner, while the younger guests can enjoy a more finger food-style menu. Our staff is always excited to mix up our menu selections to accommodate different party themes.
What is often overlooked?
For the party in general, I think making sure there is enough entertainment for the kids. Hiring a DJ helps to keep the party going. But for the food and catering services specifically, I think a lot of times, having food available when people walk in almost adds more to the welcoming atmosphere. This can be done with fun appetizers. This helps your guests get settled in before you get into dinner service, like a buffer and ice breaker.
What trends are you seeing?
Sports has always been a popular theme. It is also very popular to showcase their favorite movies and video games. It’s still status quo – they want something fun for the kids, like sliders and pizza, sometimes a pasta station. And more elegant foods for the adults – more sit-down stuff. For the kids, it’s typically buffet style, and then family style for the adult tables. It’s about accommodating what these groups typically do at parties.
When should families start planning?
About one year out because we do get booked up. You want to make sure you reserve the date with all of your different party parts, like catering, because you can only get one date for these kinds of events. It’s harder to be flexible. The months of May through December is a really busy time for us with other events, so it’s good consider that as well.
Why is catering a critical aspect of the party?
Good food is at the heart of every event. Good food can make or break a party. You want your guests to talk about how good everything was, not where it fell short or disappointed. People remember when the food is either really bad or really good, so you want to leave the impression that is really good.