Ask A Pro: Decor sets the atmosphere, shows what's important to the child

Karen Fike | President and General Manager | Let’s Entertain Party Rental | Warrensville Heights
What is the most important thing to get right?
The most important thing to get right in mitzvah decor is to make sure to know the personality of the young man or young lady. The special event is about the young person and their responsibility of becoming and commemorating their Jewish religious adulthood. The meaning and purpose of the event is most important and it should not be forgotten. It can be a very positive experience for everyone involved by allowing the child to be involved in the process. After all, it is about them and their Jewish connection. The tastes and likes of the child, too, can be best shown through the chosen palette in their tablecloths, plates, chairs, etc.
How does decor impact the atmosphere?
Decor impacts the atmosphere immensely. Whether it is a sports, music or lounge and club theme, it sets the atmosphere. Again, this atmosphere must represent the personality of the child. Baseball, football or soccer for sports; country, pop or rap for music; or a lounge theme by having cozy upholstered chairs and/or couches to best communicate and enjoy the party, are all a possibility.
What can decor say about the child?
Perhaps, the child started with T-ball at the age of 4 and moved up to softball and baseball as they got older – that sports theme of baseball shows most of what the child has spent so much of their time on. Perhaps, the young lady was always involved in dance and her dreams have always been to become a professional ballerina. There is so much that can be done to set up a “dance studio” theme where others at the party can participate and have their pictures taken. What was important to the child growing up should be a representation of them at their mitzvah.
What is often overlooked?
Bar and bat mitzvahs are usually so well planned and thought of for years in advance that there is seldom anything overlooked. The only thing I can think of is when the wants and desires of the child are not honored and the event then becomes impersonal.
What trends are you seeing?
The top three trends still remain as sports, music and lounge/club themes. We seldom see or hear anything straying far from these themes. Let’s Entertain has also rented out concession equipment for both bar and bat mitzvahs. Depending upon the time of the year, the young person may want to have popcorn, cotton candy and/or snow cone machines as well to entertain their guests.
When should families start planning?
Parents should start planning at least a year in advance. The hardest part of the planning process is renting a venue on a weekend. Competing with weddings and graduations can be troublesome. Once a venue is established, then renting the equipment should take place at least a few months prior to the big day. Reservations for a venue and/or rental equipment can never be made too early in advance.
Why is decor a critical aspect of the party?
Decor is critical for the party because it sets the mood, it helps to better show family and friends the personality of the child, and aesthetically it shows something fun and festive is about to happen. Decor instantly shows guests that a celebration is about to occur and puts everyone in a festive mood.