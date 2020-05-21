Ask A Pro: Invitations set the tone of a bar/bat mitzvah

Liz Scott | Owner and Creative Director | Lovely Somethings | Bath
What is the most important thing to get right?
The invitations should set the tone of everything – the first chance to tease what you are dreaming up. Elegant or fun, sassy or sports, anything is fair game as it should reflect your child.
Which stationery aspect should parents focus on most?
Invitations are the top of the list, period. Something you may not have given much thought to, though, is your seating plan. While most mitzvahs may not have assigned seating, parents really appreciate it and you could consider doing it in a playful way to entice the kids, like escort cards hanging from balloons, which are fun to find. Or, in useful ways like wrapped around napkins that each guest then takes to their table, or doing a giant seating chart board.
What is often overlooked?
Now that you’ve spent all of your time (and probably money) on the party, don’t forget to thank everyone. Whereas the invitations are the first thing people will see, the thank you cards are more than likely the last, so leave them with a glowing impression that again ties into your theme.
What trends are you seeing now?
Attitude. I know that’s very open, but every child is so different. It’s been so fun to see each individual personality shine – and no one wants to repeat what their friends have done, which is why custom designed paper goods are so fun.
When should parents start planning the stationery and invitation aspect?
While it’s not a wedding, it may feel like it. And honestly, it sometimes takes us as long to design a wedding invitation. I suggest getting started on your paper goods four months before the big day. That leaves plenty of time to work up a plan, go through proofs, printing and then the addressing of envelopes. Starting that early also gives you a road map for your other selections, like linens, as you will be armed with color swatches from our consult.
Why is stationery a critical aspect of the celebration?
If you strip it down to its core, the invitation is the thing that will get people there, telling them who, what, where, when and why. But it’s in the style that you do it that may help dictate how many people RSVP “yes.” A true stunner of an invitation will get people excited, and then they will note all of the touches when it comes time for the mitzvah – the place cards, the food signs, etc. People notice it all.