How to capture a b’nai mitzvah in pictures

Once the dance floor has cleared, the lights have been dimmed and family members have gone home, memories of a b’nai mitzvah are remembered through the photos taken to celebrate the occasion.
For generations to come, family members will fondly look back on the event through that photographic evidence. But how do you ensure the memories are captured in the way you want? For photographers Beth Glorioso of Elizabeth Glorioso Photography and Mariana Edelman of Mariana Edelman Photography, that journey starts with hiring a professional who knows their way around a simcha.
“I make sure that there is a timeline or itinerary from a photographic point of view to capture all of the important moments,” says Glorioso, who has been a photographer for 21 years and shooting events for 15. She’s based out of Parma, but shoots events all over Northeast Ohio. “I frequently consult with all of the clients to make sure to go over the details important to them, understanding the important players – like a grandparent or a favorite aunt – and making sure they’re included in the immediate family photos.”
Edelman, who has been in the business for over 12 years, says she prefers to approach her assignments like they are her own child’s. Based out of Macedonia, Edelman does most of her work in Cleveland’s eastern suburbs and her children attend the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood.
“I will be one of those moms in those shoes five years from now, so I’m very passionate about what I do,” she says. “It’s not just a headshot and it’s over and done. I care about every single detail. I am a photographer and a Jewish mom taking pictures all at once. I am not shooting to get an award – I do it to capture the happiness, emotion and expression of the day.”
While it is important for the family’s needs and wishes to be understood for the photos, Glorioso says great event photography is a marriage between the client’s goals and the photographer’s personal flair. It is why a family hires a photographer, she adds. She most enjoys capturing the excitement, both before the service and ahead of the party.
“I am all about listening to clients to (understand) their vision for the day and what they’re looking for,” Glorioso says. “My personal style is a classic and timeless approach. I am more interested in preserving memories and moments, as well as taking beautiful portraits.”
Edelman says, “You need to make sure you get the obvious photos – like posed portraits – the way the family expects. But, I also ensure I get those candids and capture the unexpected. It’s about capturing the moment but also harnessing timelessness. I want them to remember a story,” adding she especially loves family-heavy moments.
When hiring a photographer for your child’s big day, Edelman and Glorioso share some of the common missteps families make when starting the process, especially if it’s their first time.
“Some families call me years in advance, and others call six months ahead of the date and they want you to be available and don’t like that you aren’t,” Edelman says. “If you want someone or have a specific date, go book them. Don’t speculate that we’re going to be available. I can do my best to accommodate you, but I can’t violate a contract I have with someone else.”
As you interview photographers, Glorioso suggests paying close attention to their portfolios.
“You want to make sure their style syncs up to your vision,” she says. “What you see online should be the same as the approach and gallery delivered. Also, hire the correct professional to match up with the different situations that come with a b’nai mitzvah. You want them to know the traditions, the party style and lighting.”
Most of these problems can work themselves out by interviewing photographers before hiring them, the professionals say.
“You should have a couple questions in mind before even sitting down with a photographer,” Glorioso says. “Ask about their experience. Truly, b’nai mitzvah are a blend of documenting and a photojournalistic approach to get those moments that matter to the client, as well as delivering beautiful portraits. It is so steeped in tradition, both family and religious. You’re having them document family history.”
Edelman says, “Make sure you speak to them or meet them in person before booking. You want your personalities to match. Also, make sure you understand their delivery time frame and the types of images you’ll receive. The more planning and information you have, the better off you are understanding their policies and work. You’re making an investment – both financially and emotionally.” BM