A very 2022 bat mitzvah story

This past August, one of my colleagues here at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company celebrated his daughter’s bat mitzvah – an occasion that turned out to be a triumph over adversity story for the COVID-19 age.
Stephen Langel, our Columbus bureau chief, celebrated his daughter Emily’s bat mitzvah, first planned for May. But two days before, Emily tested positive for COVID-19.
Emily’s mother, Rabbi Shana Nyer, and Langel jumped into action to reschedule it, amid obvious disappointment and stress. The silver lining quickly became clear.
Both the ceremony and party were planned at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, where Nyer is director of lifelong learning, and they rescheduled for a date in August relatively easily. Vendors, which included 56 Kitchen & Catering, Pizzazz Pizzeria, Jack’s Deli and Restaurant, Scott T. Morrison at Discovery Photo and Rock The House, all helped them reschedule without a hitch.
Deb Rogers, the temple’s music director who used to have a cake business, had started making cupcakes for Emily’s bat mitzvah. She sold enough cupcakes to recoup her costs, and donated the rest to the organization where Emily did her mitzvah project, Humble Designs Cleveland, Nyer says.
“The overwhelming response was, ‘How can we take care of you?’” Nyer tells me of the vendors. “... I think a lot of people, since COVID-19, understood that this is really just the reality we live in today.”
Another challenge was honoring the learning Emily had done for her original date while also reading the Torah portion associated with the new Shabbat. Nyer explains the solution was Emily did her original Torah and haftarah portions, and her cousin, Rafi Mendlowitz, read extra Torah verses added for the new date.
But other than a couple small financial bits, they didn’t incur any major losses, Nyer says. In fact, friends and family sent DoorDash gift cards while Emily recovered and her parents were busy rescheduling; Emily’s friends sent her care packages.
And when Emily’s big day came on Aug. 13, there was a clear sense of happiness and it was easy to let go of any minor inconveniences. Nyer describes Emily’s service as “intentional,” and says it was special to see family members they hadn’t seen in a long time due to the pandemic.
Emily’s favorite part of the day? The party.
People were understanding that amid COVID-19, these kinds of things happen and they adapted naturally, for which Emily and her parents were grateful. And Langel offers a tip for other families embarking upon the process.
“I would check to see if there is some kind of contingency to change a date with something like that,” Langel says of asking vendors at the outset, as well as to let guests know as soon as possible if postponing may be necessary.
I’m very glad Emily’s big day turned out so well, and I’m especially encouraged our community and local vendors were so flexible and understanding. It makes me proud Bar•Bat Mitzvah highlights so many of them in these pages, as well as local families celebrating such important moments.
For those planning a b’nai mitzvah, I certainly hope it goes as smoothly as possible. And even if it doesn’t, I’m optimistic – especially after hearing this story – you are in good hands with our community here in Northeast Ohio.
Publisher’s note: Stephen Langel is Bureau Chief of the Columbus Jewish News, a sister publication of Bar•Bat Mitzvah.