How to choose a b’nai mitzvah outfit that inspires confidence

Long after the date is set and learning is in full swing, details surrounding a b’nai mitzvah begin to take center stage. Although it may be overlooked, choosing a great outfit can be key in ensuring celebrants and those close to them feel confident and happy on the big day.
While picking an outfit can be fun and even a reward for some, for others, deciding how to dress for such an occasion may be met with dread or cause stress. Fortunately, local boutiques offer suggestions and personalized assistance for both the fashion ambitious and those who want to choose something fast and get it over with, which you may not find at larger or online-only retailers.
Bar•Bat Mitzvah asked three local shop owners for their tips on style, trends, fit and inspiring confidence when it comes to the coming-of-age ceremonies and parties this season and beyond.
General approach
A first step in choosing an outfit is giving the b’nai mitzvah child a say in what they want to wear, says Vern Ticknor, co-owner at Ticknors Men’s Clothier in Beachwood.
“It’s a symbolic passage into adulthood, so I think the first thing that needs to be done is to start treating them like an adult,” he says of when kids and their families enter the store. “Not all the questions are geared toward the parents.”
Some may also wonder about the right way to balance a traditional b’nai mitzvah look with current trends. A good rule of thumb is to choose something on the classic side, while also finding a way to show off your personality, says Isabel Pritchett, owner of Sanity in Chagrin Falls.
“You don’t want to look back in like 10, 15, 20 years and say, ‘That dress was so not me,’” she says. “I feel like if you love what you are wearing, you are just going to have the best time.”
Choosing something you enjoy wearing and that’s relatively comfortable should be front and center, says Sherri Knuth Bryan, owner of Knuth’s in Pepper Pike.
“If they like it and they feel like it is physically comfortable, that will show,” she says. “If it doesn’t feel comfortable on their body, that’s going to show.”
Dress details
For a dress or skirt-centric outfit, Pritchett recommends selecting a classic silhouette and incorporating a bit of a trend, if it suits the celebrant and is appropriate for the event. She offers one caveat though regarding trends: “If you are super into fashion and you love what you are going to wear, then go for it.”
She says form-fitting dresses, sparkles, tulle and princess-type options are all popular, and gem hues like cobalt blue and emerald green are good for this season. Hot pink is also having a moment.
Girls may also choose a miniskirt and blouse or jacket for a more casual and on-trend party look, Knuth Bryan says. In that case, she says tall boots pair well and are in style now. Don’t choose shoes that are difficult to walk in or outfits that are too tight or complex and constantly needing adjustment, she advises.
The boutique owners recommend trying on several outfits before selecting one.
“That’s the best part of having stores still around is that you can physically shop and try it on,” Pritchett says. “Also, if you see something and don’t love it on the hanger, don’t be afraid to still try it because everything looks so much different on than it does on a hanger.”
She adds that a look you try on and immediately feel good in is likely a winner.
Still not sure if it’s right? Knuth Bryan says to bring it to someone you trust for a second opinion. Her shop staff is happy to offer advice even on outfits purchased elsewhere and give recommendations, she says.
“I think at Knuth’s we would give you good advice – whether it’s our product or not,” she says.
Suit selections
In selecting a suit, key decisions concern color and fit. The three classic colors are black, gray and navy, says Ticknor, and those are relatively timeless. Fit, however, is more of a fashion choice and in recent years slim fit has been popular.
“Then what becomes really personalized is the shirt and tie,” he says. “That’s where they really show whether they want to have a little color in it, whether extremely conservative – that kind of thing.”
He says while parents sometimes want to choose something a bit larger in the hopes the child grows into it, instead of out of it immediately, trends shift toward a more tailored look. It’s important to remember that kids at b’nai mitzvah age grow fast, and there often aren’t a ton of other opportunities to wear a formal suit in a time frame where it could conceivably fit. So ultimately, don’t sacrifice fit for the hopes of longevity.
“I think it’s important to make it the best looking that you can,” he says, noting Ticknors has an on-site tailor shop and carries options at a variety of price points. “It’s just trying to make something long term that’s probably not going to happen.”
Overall, Ticknor says a way to avoid stress is to not wait until the last minute. While months in advance might be too soon since the celebrant is growing, shopping a couple weeks before the occasion will give them enough time to do any necessary alterations.
“Make it scheduled, so if something needs to be redone a little bit or this or that, we have the time to make it so it is right – and we don’t have to live with a ‘Well, that will work,’ type of thing,” he says. “With that comes a little time to not do a rushed job and have that couple days in between … so that when you pick it up, (you) make sure it’s really right. Give us the opportunity to make things just perfect for you.”
Tips for guests
While Knuth’s has some dresses ready for celebrants, they currently have a larger range of options appropriate for guests, Knuth Bryan says, citing outfit ideas centering on miniskirts, dress pants and anything vegan leather.
For adult b’nai mitzvah guests, Knuth Bryan recommends jumpsuits – “because it’s one and done” – paired with pretty shoes. If it’s an evening occasion, bring along a jacket or wrap to top it off. Dress pants with a high-waisted, wide-leg silhouette are also in style, paired with either a short, boxy jacket that comes to the waist or a long jacket. Avoid mid-length jackets with wide-leg pants, she says. For younger attendees, miniskirts or shorter dresses work well.
Jewelry can add a festive flair for guests of all ages, and tall boots are worth the investment due to their versatility, paired with either a short skirt or under wide-leg pants, she notes.
Whether you are the celebrant or a guest, if there’s any question as to whether something is appropriate, listen to your gut, Knuth Bryan says.
“I would say for a religious occasion, if you are wondering whether it’s appropriate, then I would say I’d pass,” she says.
Bringing it all together
As kids face social pressure from peers, social media and beyond, it’s important to choose an outfit that brings out confidence, the sources say. That means it fits well and they can move comfortably in it, and perhaps it brings out a bit of their personal style.
Ticknor says he can tell when a child is feeling confident and happy with an outfit based on their facial expressions, body language and interest – they may start enthusiastically answering questions asked, versus responding with a bored or uncaring attitude.
Notice if the child often has to adjust the clothing to move around well, that may mean it’s not a perfect fit, Knuth Bryan says.
She says while girls especially may feel pressure to fit in a certain size or style, choosing something they feel great in – even if it’s not the biggest trend or what their friends are wearing – is a good strategy.
“My message would be that everybody that age is beautiful,” Knuth Bryan says. “... There is so much pressure for young girls today to look a certain way, to be a certain way to be socially accepted. It’s so difficult, I think. I think social media pressure is terrible, so I think whatever makes them feel attractive and comfortable in what they are wearing – if they feel like they can move and smile and be comfortable – that will make them feel confident.”