Orthodontists provide tips for smiling with confidence at b’nai mitzvah celebrations

A child’s b’nai mitzvah is an important milestone. So much hard work and preparation goes into the ceremony and the celebration, including hours and hours of study, tutoring and personal reflection.
For the family, it also involves making a guest list, finding a venue that meets everyone’s needs, and planning a menu and entertainment. It can all be a bit overwhelming.
When the big day arrives, however, and all the planning and hard work are over, it is time to relax, celebrate and enjoy. Smiles will abound, but the most important smile is that of the b’nai mitzvah child. Making sure they can smile with confidence throughout the day will make it even more special and ensure those happy looks are preserved for the future through the photos taken.
For that reason, a few local orthodontists weigh in on how to help celebrants display their most confident and beautiful smile.
“The b’nai mitzvah child can smile with confidence on their big day by just being who they are, regardless of whether they have already completed orthodontic treatment, currently are in orthodontic treatment, or have yet to begin orthodontic treatment,” explains Dr. Philip Bomeli of Solon Orthodontics. “They have so many things to be proud of and so do their parents, regardless of what stage of teeth-straightening they are in.”
Basic dental hygiene can also go a long way.
“The best way to smile with confidence is to smile knowing you have a healthy mouth,” says Dr. Shira Z. Tor of Weiss & Tor Orthodontics in Orange and Middleburg Heights. “Brushing and flossing regularly will help boost your smile confidence no matter what age you are. Clean teeth and healthy gums will always be in style and will always help you look good.”
Another important thing to consider is that anything the child may view as an imperfection likely will not be noticed by others, or not seen as a flaw.
“B’nai mitzvah children should be smiling their biggest and most confident smile on their big day regardless of their orthodontic status,” says Dr. Jordan Roth of Fried & Roth Orthodontics in Lyndhurst. “If they haven’t had braces yet and there is a problem with their teeth, it usually isn’t immediately obvious to other people. If braces are on, it’s a perfectly normal time to be going through treatment, and it just means that it’s a smile under construction. And, of course, if the braces are off already, hopefully the child is thrilled with the result and is happy to show off their smile.”
If the celebrant already has braces and is looking for a way to spruce them up to add to the celebration and enhance their smile, there are many fun and creative ways to do so with just a little extra planning.
“Your smile is your best accessory. And, if you can decorate it, why not? I love coordinating braces colors with holidays, events and outfits,” Tor says.
And coordinating braces with a theme could add a zip of fun to their smile.
“Besides picking exciting colors and fresh ties for the day, sometimes friends like to coordinate colors with each other,” Roth says.
Bomeli adds, “If a patient has clear ceramic braces on their upper teeth, they might like for us to put new clear ties on their braces because the clear ties can discolor over time, depending on a person’s diet.”
Clear tray aligners, such as Invisalign, can also be a great option.
“Teeth don’t know the difference between braces and clear aligners,” Tor says. “All they know is that there is a force asking them to move. You can get the same fantastic result regardless of which modality you choose. It’s a personal decision, and both braces and clear aligners have their pros and cons. Only you can decide which one is better for you and your smile journey.”
Whether braces or clear tray aligners are the better option depend on the child and their natural smile, among other factors.
“Clear tray aligners do have some limitations since they are not always the best orthodontic tool to use depending on the severity of a patient’s bite and malalignment of their teeth,” Bomeli explains. “However, sometimes they are a great option to effectively move teeth.”
And overall, it’s important to note that whether the b’nai mitzvah celebrant has braces, has finished orthodontic treatment or has some crooked teeth is not important in the grand scheme. What is important is that their teeth and gums are clean, and their smile – as well as the smiles of family and friends – demonstrate how proud you all are of what the child has accomplished.