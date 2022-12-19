Daniel Blain headed into his bar mitzvah well prepared, having attended the Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis from the time he was 6.
Born in Cleveland to Sylvia and Michael Blain, the family relocated to Indiana when he was 6, after his father got transferred in the publishing business. Two years later, Michael Blain, who died at 94 in May 2022, led the Indianapolis regional office of Israel Bonds.
Blain, 57, now CEO of the Jewish Community Board of Akron, attended the Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis through sixth grade and then attended a public school in Indianapolis.
His Torah portion was Va’eira in Exodus, and the bar mitzvah took place in January 1978, to coincide with his birthday.
“Having gone to a day school, I already knew a lot of the material in the service,” Blain says. His mother was the administrator at that school. “It was more of a focus on learning parts of the Torah portion and the Haftarah.”
He was tutored by Rabbi Ronald Gray, who was the rabbi of Congregation B’nai Torah, a Modern Orthodox congregation in Indianapolis. Gray had successfully advocated for the founding of Blain’s Jewish day school, which had started as a wing of the synagogue and was on the same campus.
“I remember coming up with a d’var Torah on my own, my bar mitzvah speech, and using a lot of the material in the Torah portion to kind of connect this to the experience and my forthcoming responsibilities as a Jewish man,” Blain remembers. “So I took it to the rabbi. He kind of tore it apart, and I cried.”
Blain says he had to regroup and worked together with Gray to reframe the d’var Torah.
“I came up with something that both was true to myself, but also more respectful of his suggestions,” he remembers. “It was a good lesson that I still carry with me.”
Blain says he learned to accept feedback, and that at the age of 13, he had a lot to learn and grow.
In the days leading up to his bar mitzvah, he anticipated the event.
“It was a big deal, and I enjoyed the attention,” he says.
Once family began to arrive, he enjoyed seeing his older brothers, uncles and cousins.
“It was really fun,” he says. “My older brother brought home for the first time his future wife.”
His oldest brother, now known as Rabbi Zvi Leshem, was then known as Mark Blobstein. His girlfriend was Julie Kropf, and the two traveled from New York City. His middle brother, David Blain, also came home for the occasion from Chicago.
It was extremely cold that weekend and there was snow and ice on the roads leading to some treacherous travel.
“At the very end of the service, I screwed up Adon Olam,” he recalls, referring to the final prayer, which has multiple verses and is usually sung. “I like sang the wrong verse. It was only my own embarrassment, but I corrected it and went on. And while I thought it was a big deal, no one else who was there seemed to notice.”
As to the festivities afterward, there was no blowout.
“I didn’t have a traditional bar mitzvah kid’s party, in part because coming from a small Jewish day school, I had a very small circle of friends,” Blain says. “But we had a very nice luncheon immediately afterwards for family and guests.”
Decades later, in 2002, Blain, who was working for the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, found himself in Cuba on a Federation mission. He learned at the time that both he and Bill Heller, then-Federation campaign chair, shared the same bar mitzvah Torah portion as they both listened to it chanted in a Havana synagogue with the rest of the group.
“That was very meaningful,” he recalls. “Not just to have that shared experience with each other, but with a whole other community.”