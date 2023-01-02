As the oldest of three siblings, Rabbi Elle Muhlbaum says her family had no assumption that she would become a bat mitzvah.
Her mother had converted to Judaism as an adult and had a bat mitzvah later, at the age of 53. Muhlbaum’s father’s parents were from Israel, where it was rare for girls to engage in the ceremony.
“Even though we joined a Reform congregation and we felt really at home there, and even though the progressive values mirror that of my own family, the assumption of my parents was not that I was going to become bat mitzvah because that just hadn’t been the structure of the family in previous generations,” recalls Muhlbaum, now 33 and associate rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
It was only after she began to be invited to friends’ bat mitzvah ceremonies that she asked her parents, Jan and Steve Muhlbaum, when hers would take place.
“There were a few pieces that then kind of unfolded,” Muhlbaum says. “I was encouraged to study other world religions (to) make sure I really wanted to become a Jewish adult, and I met with a rabbi, and we decided I was going to become a bat mitzvah. So then I started my process.”
Born in San Diego, Muhlbaum spent her early years in Louisville, Ky., where she went to Temple Shalom.
When she was in fifth grade, Muhlbaum’s family relocated to Mason, Ohio, where she attended public schools and Rockdale Temple in Cincinnati. It was at Rockdale Temple that the invitations to bat mitzvahs started to flow.
Scheduling the date turned out to be a little complicated. She shared her mid-July birthday with another girl in her class. Since the temple didn’t hold b’nai mitzvah ceremonies during that month, Muhlbaum’s classmate had a June date and Muhlbaum took Aug. 17, 2002.
“Even though I’d been in religious school for years, the bat mitzvah process itself was slightly truncated and I just prepped kind of more intensively for my ceremony,” Muhlbaum says, adding her preparation time was less than six months. In that time, she studied from a xeroxed copy of the Tikkun, with trope and vowels on one side of the page and Hebrew letters only on the other side.
“Even though I’m a millennial, I used a cassette tape, which I feel like some of my peers already had CDs,” she adds.
Muhlbaum was one of the last students to become bat mitzvah under Rabbi Mark Goldman prior to his retirement. Now rabbi emeritus, he lives in Sarasota, Fla.
She remembers being impressed when Goldman revealed he had been an English major.
“I remember how much I enjoyed studying with him and how it was actually almost like a study of the rabbinate because I was so curious about his life outside of what I saw on Shabbat services,” Muhlbaum says. “That process actually was the beginning, I think, of my journey to the rabbinate, the process of sitting and learning with the rabbi and about the rabbi.”
Muhlbaum says she was fascinated by Goldman’s collection of books, particularly since she had just studied other religions.
“I remember sitting in his office and looking at all the books and realizing I could never learn everything there was to know about Judaism, but I really wanted to spend my life trying,” Muhlbaum says. “I was really inspired, kind of surrounded by this Jewish library, to figure out how I could learn as much as I could about Jewish life, Jewish tradition, Jewish wisdom.”
She also worked closely with Goldman’s wife, Meryl Goldman, the temple’s education director, who died in 2021.
“She was the one who tutored me,” Muhlbaum recalls. “She helped me color-code my copy of the Torah portion. She made my recording for me, and she’s the one that I would meet with.”
Muhlbaum chanted seven aliyot from Ki Titze in Deuteronomy, three verses each, on the ninth of Elul. She also chanted Haftarah and delivered a speech.
“I was really captivated by the verse in my Torah portion that seems to ban what used to be called cross-dressing,” she says. “So I spoke about that in my d’var Torah, and about how it didn’t seem to line up with my understanding of Judaism that we would be hateful in that way to people based on what they would wear.”
When she placed her yad onto the Torah scroll, Muhlbaum remembers her knees wobbling.
“It wasn’t that I was nervous to chant,” Muhlbaum says. “I knew my Torah portion. I think I was so overwhelmed with the feeling of like, this is a really important thing I’m about to do – like the weightiness of the moment, really.”
Muhlbaum was also moved that her maternal grandmother, Pat Bates, was included in the passing of the Torah scroll down to her.
“My Jewish grandparents had already died by this point,” Muhlbaum says. “So the fact that she could stand there next to my dad’s aunt and my dad’s uncle, and to be able to be part of this Torah pass was so powerful even though she wasn’t Jewish because she really did have such a hand in my formation as a Jewish person.”
Having family come in for the occasion from New York, Indiana, Virginia and California, she says, “felt really special.”
There was no large party, just “a lovely kiddush luncheon in the temple social hall” with dancing, she remembers. “It was so true to the soul of my family.”