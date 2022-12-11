Celebrate a b’nai mitzvah with an activity- and entertainment-filled bash

A b’nai mitzvah celebration is an unforgettable night for many. To create the most memorable party, having personalized, interactive entertainment certainly helps.
Two local entertainment options, Games Done Legit and Rock The House Entertainment Group share advice for those planning such bashes.
Games Done Legit, based in Cleveland, has created interactive entertainment for children and adults through social video games, virtual reality and more since 2013. Rock the House, based in Oakwood, has specialized in interactive entertainment since 1999 as an entertainment and audio-visual company providing DJ entertainment and event enhancements such as arcades, giant games, photo booths, lighting and more.
“Most bar/bat mitzvahs are going to look really nice, but as human beings we more positively recall what we do than what we saw,” says Chris Hatala, event director and final boss at Games Done Legit. “That’s your X factor, and when people look back on that year’s bar/bat mitzvahs, engagement will trump image and novelty/gimmicks.”
The entertainment should represent the guest of honor and take into account the budget, vision and timing of the event, the sources say. When planning a b’nai mitzvah celebration, open conversations about expectations for the night and planning ahead are the best tools to ensure a smooth run and fun time.
“The best activities are what are best for our clients,” says Jeff Kutz, partner and vice president of social sales at Rock the House. “Because every party is different, we can offer ideas and concepts to our clients that fit their vision, budget and theme. Many of our offerings can include custom artwork to match the theme and/or color palette of the celebration.”
Getting tips from those who have already planned b’nai mitzvahs is a great planning resource, as they can discuss what did or did not work for them, the professionals say. In addition, setting realistic expectations for the event within the family is helpful. Discuss the logistics of the night between the adults, and then incorporate what the child wants for their special day, Kutz says.
“The beginning part of the planning tends to be more parent-focused, where the end of the planning really involves the guest of honor,” Kutz said. “We love learning what music and games the guest of honor wants to focus on or stay away from.”
Incorporating what the b’nai mitzvah child enjoys into the entertainment is a great way to keep the celebration authentic, joyful and memorable, Hatala explains. If they like to dance and socialize, a DJ may be a great fit, or if they like video games, virtual reality may make them happiest.
“It seems obvious, but I believe open conversation among the family and empowering your child’s passions are the best bedrocks to crafting the activities,” Hatala says. “In my decade-plus experience in this industry, I feel there’s an inevitable need for entertainers to become ‘jacks of all trades,’ and they might end up encouraging activities your 13-year-old might not really want, or perhaps sell activities that they can’t optimally fit into your event because they’re spread so thin. Of course, talk to other parents, but talk to your kids, too. They’re smart and know what they like.”
Open and direct conversations with vendors will also help with planning entertainment. It is important to tell them your vision and keep them informed every step of the way, and expect the same respect from the vendor. They are here to serve their clients, the professionals explain.
“When you hire your vendors, ask them as many questions that you can think of,” Kutz says. “They have the most experience in both planning and executing an event. It is our goal to always put our (client) family’s needs first and deliver an amazing experience from start to finish. With open communication, the planning will not be as stressful because everyone is on the same page, all the time.”
Lastly, they say to plan ahead. Look for entertainment sooner rather than later to ensure the night goes smoothly.
“With all the obligations you’ll have for that weekend, just getting your date on vendors’ calendars really helps your peace of mind,” Hatala says. “The biggest thing is finding ways to make it as least-stressful as possible. This is, after all, an event you’re meant to enjoy and remember forever.”