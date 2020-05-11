How to plan a b’nai mitzvah party to remember

While children spend months to years preparing for their bar or bat mitzvah, parents spend a reasonable amount of time drawing up plans for the party following the religious ceremony.
To help combat stress surrounding such planning, the mother-daughter team who own Noteworthy Events in Solon and Cincinnati, Kim Singerman and Shari Hiudt, as well as Party411 Events in Warrensville Heights founder Sherri Foxman and event specialist Amy Bilsky, offer advice for approaching the party.
Start at the (Jewish) beginning
Parents who bring in Singerman for her party planning expertise typically have an idea of what they want, she says.
Some want “that over the top party – which isn’t always necessary,” Singerman says. Others are looking for something “a little bit more true to Judaism.”
With all the hype around the party, she says the emphasis on Judaism can get overlooked.
“That’s a harsh statement – I know – but it’s about family and it’s about community, and that I think that needs to be first and foremost,” Singerman says. Historically, the party celebrated a child’s entry into Jewish adulthood. “People got away from candlelightings and speeches and all of that,” Singerman says. Now, “it’s more about the show. You want it to be a celebration of the child – the family and the community is part of that – without losing sight of what it should be.”
Hiudt shares a similar mindset.
“It’s really about the bar or bat mitzvah, and it’s really about the service,” Hiudt explains. “I think it gets lost into the party and I think it needs to get brought back to the whole reasoning behind it.”
Making plans
When planning such a party, Singerman and Foxman both say the guest list should be finalized first.
“One of the things that people overlook right from the get-go is the number of people they have based on the room that they’re going to use,” Foxman says. “People tend to
underestimate or overestimate the guest list – you need to make your guest list and then find a venue.”
Singerman says keeping the guest count down to a manageable number saves money across the board.
“It gives you more dollars per person,” Singerman adds, “but, also, the chances of going over budget aren’t as great.”
After the guest list and venue are finalized, all four professionals say food, entertainment and photography should come next.
“You have to have the food, so really the most important thing is finding a caterer,” Foxman says. Identifying entertainment as the second most important aspect, she adds, “You’re not going to do the party unless you have a deejay, or some type of band or some type of entertainment, so those are two things you really have to prioritize.”
Echoing Foxman, Bilsky adds families need not go “overboard” with decorations.
“If you can have some fun centerpieces and great lighting, and something that sort of shows off the personality of the kid,” Bilsky says. “That’s really all you need.”
Food specialties
Hiudt says she likes to use food that doubles as a decoration.
“I always tell my clients to pick one ‘wow’ factor,” Hiudt says. “So really focus on one thing that they want, instead of being all over the place.”
At a recent bat mitzvah, she commissioned a wall to hold 66 “Chinese soup spoons,” holding various desserts, in a separate dessert room.
“People can just grab a bite off the wall, and it’s for people who don’t want to eat a whole piece of cake or a dessert and just want like, a little sweet bite,” Hiudt explains. Describing her “spoon wall” as a play on licking a spoon or spatula while baking, she says flavors included chocolate ganache, white chocolate with sprinkles and cookie dough.
“It’s all about how everything makes you feel,” Hiudt says. Aromas awaken one’s senses, and according to Hiudt, that’s what younger people are looking for.
“People want interactive food stations,” she adds.
At the same bat mitzvah with the spoon treats, the dessert room also featured balloons “floating around and at the bottom of them (were) containers with macaroons, and popcorn balls, and truffles and stuff like that.”
Streamline entertainment
In terms of entertainment, Hiudt notes deejays often come with dancers and motivators, which can cost a pretty penny. She warns against adding games that will take away from the deejay and their job.
Foxman agrees. Explaining people have a tendency to put the deejay in one room and games in another, Foxman advises against turning one party into two.
“You’re going to dilute your dance floor, and it’s just breaking up your party – you’re asking for trouble,” Foxman says.
Asked if there’s such a thing as too many activities, Foxman says it depends on the child.
“If the child is a very social child, likes dancing, a lot of them are happy with just the deejay and the deejay games. I say you don’t need the other stuff,” Foxman explains. “If the child is more shy, and there’s not a lot of girls coming or there’s not a lot of boys coming, then you might have more games and the dancing is secondary.”
Noting it’s important to include the child in the planning process, Foxman says she interviews each child prior to planning their mitzvah party.
“We talk to them about what they want and how they see it,” Foxman says. “What other bar (or bat) mitzvahs have they been to and what did they like about (them), what did they not like?”
At the end of the day, Bilsky says families should try to have fun planning a child’s mitzvah party.
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience, so they should really see what their child loves and try to plan an event that their child’s never going to forget,” Bilsky says. “I guess for me, it’s really all about – for the party, at least – just having fun and really celebrating the child.”