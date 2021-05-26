New guide offers tips for 'Zoom mitzvahs'

Moving Traditions, an organization to inspire Jewish youth toward self-discovery and learning, early this year released a guide to creatively celebrating a bar or bat mitzvah during the pandemic.
“Zoom-Mitzvah 101: A Moving Traditions Guide to Thinking Creatively About Pandemic B’nai Mitzvahs” aims to address the question, “How do we celebrate a b’nai mitzvah online and still make it joyous, authentic and meaningful?”
The guide is geared toward those planning b’nai mitzvah in the first part of 2021, offering reflections, ideas and best practices compiled from parents who already celebrated a child’s bar or bat mitzvah during the COVID-19 era, and Jewish educators and clergy who work with families across North America. It highlights celebrations that are either broadcast from inside a synagogue or temple, or held at home or outdoors, taking readers from the pre-planning phases to the special day to after the simcha. The guide also offers a family worksheet for planning, and tips for talking to celebrants about their upcoming ceremony.
Moving Traditions, based in Elkins Park, Pa., aims to help Jewish pre-teens and teens thrive as healthy, ethical and Jewishly connected people, according to its website. It works to prevent youth from disconnecting with Jewish life after b’nai mitzvah, and aims to challenge sexism and foster positive peer-to-peer relationships.