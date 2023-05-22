 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aiden Blumenthal

  • Posted

Bar mitzvah: Nov. 12, 2022

Synagogue: Solon Chabad

Celebration: Solon Community Center

Officiant: Rabbi Zushe Greenberg

Age: 13

Hometown: Solon

School: Solon Middle School

What was the best part of the day?

Aiden: Celebrating with my friends and family. (And) seeing my vision of a roller coaster-themed bar mitzvah come to life.

Elana and Adam Blumenthal, parents: Watching all of Aiden’s hard work payoff, especially his incredible speech! Also, we loved seeing Aiden having a blast celebrating and dancing with his friends. The roller coaster car photobooth was a huge hit as well.

What advice do you have for other young adults preparing for their b’nai mitzvahs?

Aiden: To be consistent with practicing and don’t get too stressed.