Caden Silverstein

  • Posted

Bar mitzvah: May 29, 2021

Synagogue: Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood

Celebration: After the service, an immediate family dinner was held at Fairmount Temple. The next day, a celebration was held outside the family’s home with a food truck.

Officiant: Rabbi Joshua Caruso

Age: 14

Hometown: Twinsburg

School: R. B. Chamberlin Middle School in Twinsburg

What was the best part of the day?

Caden: Leading the service and reading from the Torah.

Lindsay Walker, mother: The confidence and calm demeanor Caden showed during the entire bar mitzvah ceremony.

Did the COVID-19 pandemic affect the celebration?

Lindsay: Yes, there was no dancing, no DJ. Out of town family didn't feel comfortable flying in. Only a select group of family members were able to be in the sanctuary during the service. The celebration ended up being an open house at our home, outside with a food truck.

What advice do you have for other young adults preparing for their b'nai mitzvahs?

Caden: It may seem hard in the beginning, keep practicing and stay focused, and it will be worth it in the end.