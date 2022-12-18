Caden Silverstein

Bar mitzvah: May 29, 2021
Synagogue: Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood
Celebration: After the service, an immediate family dinner was held at Fairmount Temple. The next day, a celebration was held outside the family’s home with a food truck.
Officiant: Rabbi Joshua Caruso
Age: 14
Hometown: Twinsburg
School: R. B. Chamberlin Middle School in Twinsburg
What was the best part of the day?
Caden: Leading the service and reading from the Torah.
Lindsay Walker, mother: The confidence and calm demeanor Caden showed during the entire bar mitzvah ceremony.
Did the COVID-19 pandemic affect the celebration?
Lindsay: Yes, there was no dancing, no DJ. Out of town family didn't feel comfortable flying in. Only a select group of family members were able to be in the sanctuary during the service. The celebration ended up being an open house at our home, outside with a food truck.
What advice do you have for other young adults preparing for their b'nai mitzvahs?
Caden: It may seem hard in the beginning, keep practicing and stay focused, and it will be worth it in the end.