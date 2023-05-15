Dylan Garfinkel

Bar mitzvah: May 7, 2022
Synagogue: Park Synagogue
Celebration: Beechmont Country Club
Officiant: Rabbi Joshua Skoff; ritual director was Gadi Galili
Age: 14
Hometown: Solon
School: Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School
What was the best part of the day?
Dylan: Everything about the morning service and evening celebration was exciting. I enjoyed sharing my special day with family and friends, and being able to show everyone the hard work that I put into the service from my Torah portion to my d’var Torah.
Stephanie Elk and Gregg Garfinkel, parents: It is one of those moments where we paused and looked around in awe of the beauty of life. We looked at Dylan, our family and the community and felt so much love and gratitude for sharing Dylan’s special day with us.
What advice do you have for other young adults preparing for their b’nai mitzvahs?
Dylan: My advice is not to wait until the last minute to begin studying. Enjoy the day and take time to look around and see everyone that came out to celebrate. You should definitely enjoy the moment.