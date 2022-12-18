Liliana Moskovitz

Bat mitzvah: July 2, 2022
Synagogue: Beth El Congregation in Akron
Celebration: Bricco West at the Holiday Inn Express in Fairlawn
Officiant: Rabbi Jeremy Lipton
Age: 12
Hometown: Stow
School: Kimpton Middle School in Munroe Falls
What was the best part of the day?
Liliana: The best part of my bat mitzvah was getting to celebrate with all the people I love. It was just such a fun way to be with everyone at the same time.
Becca and Aaron Moskovitz, parents: Lily was beyond poised and prepared for every part of her day. She helped lead a beautiful service for a full congregation, shared a thoughtful d’var Torah, and was a most gracious guest of honor throughout her evening celebration. The whole weekend was better than we could’ve imagined.
Did the COVID-19 pandemic affect the celebration?
Becca and Aaron: We were so fortunate that we were able to come together. We were careful leading up to the event to try and remain healthy, we asked all guests to follow guidelines, and we said a few prayers for everyone’s health and safety.
What advice do you have for other young adults preparing for their b’nai mitzvahs?
Liliana: It might seem scary at first, but when you’re actually up there doing it, all your hard work will come into place and you’ll feel great!