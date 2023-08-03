“We thank the jury for their hard work and determination while upholding the law. We know the evidence has not been easy to see or hear, and we will never be able to thank them enough for their poise and professionalism. Although we will never attain closure from the loss of our beloved Rose Mallinger, we now feel a measure of justice has been served. This sentence is a testament to our justice system and a message to all that this type of heinous act will not be tolerated. Returning a sentence of death is not a decision that comes easy, but we must hold accountable those who wish to commit such terrible acts of antisemitism, hate, and violence.
“We thank the prosecutors and their staff for all their hard work and preparation leading up to and during the trial. We are grateful to the Court for their diligence and thoroughness. We also thank the courageous witnesses and family members, the members of local law enforcement and the FBI for their testimony and bravery, and the government experts who all contributed to justice being served. Lastly, to those who provided support during the duration of this trial, including local businesses who donated lunches and the volunteers who delivered them, and people who sent snacks, children’s letters and artwork, we truly felt the love and support of the community. Words cannot describe how much it means to us.
“To all the advocates, clergy, community leaders, and leaders of all three congregations, thank you for the long hours and days you have put into supporting us during this difficult time. We especially want to thank the 10.27 Healing Partnership for going above and beyond in providing support. We can never thank you enough for all you have done for us over the last four-plus years.
“May we always remember those who were taken too soon - Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil and David Rosenthal, Daniel Stein, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, and Rose Mallinger. May their memories be for a blessing.”