26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-0700 | mandeljcc.org
What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
As an organization that values diversity and inclusion, Mandel JCC has always been a welcoming place for people of all abilities. In addition to making our programs accessible to everyone, we partner with many community organizations to provide enriching opportunities including Cuyahoga East Vocational Education Consortium, Youth Ability, Bellefaire JCB, Naaleh and Rec2Connect.
COVID-19 presented several challenges to maintaining access to normal programming and services in-person. Although health and safety policies impacted our partnerships and resulted in a temporary pause, we were able to quickly change the delivery of many of our programs to virtual, including arts and culture classes, Cleveland Jewish Book Festival, Cleveland Jewish FilmFest, youth social programming and fitness classes. This allowed accessibility for the community to remain intellectually and physically engaged with Mandel JCC.
How can the community help you?
The community can volunteer in the Mandel JCC’s J-Day Camps youth summer camp and Kids Club After School Program, which are open to children with disabilities. J-Day Camps also has opportunities for individuals to be trained as inclusion aides to provide extra support and accommodations to help children with disabilities join in the fun of summer camp.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
The J has been adaptive and has learned which programs and services are important to its members and community. It changed how it delivered programs and adopted virtual offerings. Post-pandemic, The J will continue to offer an array of virtual fitness programs for individuals who prefer to work out remotely. Many of The J’s arts and culture programs will have virtual options in addition to
in-person events. The J will continue to adapt its health and safety policies and procedures to ensure a healthy and safe environment for all. It will strive to offer even more robust programs and services aimed at benefitting people of all ages and abilities.