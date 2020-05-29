Matthew is disappointed. The pandemic and resulting school shutdowns have both delayed his graduation and taken away some of the senior experiences he was most looking forward to, such as skip day, prank day and senior week.
Matthew regrets missing out on the senior prank the most. It’s something he and his classmates have been looking forward to since they started at Hawken School in Chester Township, routinely hearing from upperclassmen that they will “get their turn one day.”
At the same time, he said Hawken and the school’s parent association have done everything to provide seniors with positive memories of their graduation. There have been social media posts with seniors’ favorite memories of their time at Hawken. Signs have been placed in every senior’s yard, congratulating them on their graduation. Gifts have been delivered to their doors, and students have been given a senior drive-thru lunch at Shake Shack in Orange.
Matthew is already looking ahead to college, where he will be seeking a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film and television.
“I’m obsessed with movies,” Matthew said.
He has been writing screenplays for about two years, which he said is “a good way to get lost in a world you create.”