As Meghan Simon heads to her first post-college job as a marketing and business development specialist at Cleveland law firm Benesch, Friedlander, Copland and Aronoff, she said she is looking forward to the start of her career.
“I’m excited to step into the professional world,” Simon, who graduated magna cum laude from Ohio University in Athens, told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Simon, 21, majored in communication studies with a minor in marketing, advertising, public relations and a certificate in sales.
At college, Simon said she regularly attended Shabbat dinners at Chabad at Ohio University as a way to connect with other Jewish students.
“Within my sorority, there would be a group of us who would always go together, which was really nice,” she said.
Simon served at internships while in college, including as the Lori A. Weinstein Marketing Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company in summer 2021.
When she interviewed, she said the CJN came up favorably, with interviewers telling her it was a “reputable experience.”
Simon said going to college during the COVID-19 pandemic was “weird.”
“It was actually kind of nice, because I was able to spend more time with my friends,” she said. “There was a lot of flexibility with how our classes were set up and stuff.”
Simon said she is thrilled to return to Cleveland to be near her family with whom she is close.
“I definitely miss my friends from school,” she said. “But it’s nice being home.”
— Jane Kaufman