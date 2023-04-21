Just how far his philanthropy reached became apparent when Robert “Mendy” Klein died May 3, 2018, at age 65, and his loss was felt by mourners from Cleveland to New York and Israel. Among the causes Klein cherished were education, mental health, abuse prevention, security, cemeteries and the state of Israel.
Born to Holocaust survivors in Hungary, Klein came to the United States in 1956 and became a successful businessman.
A pillar of the Orthodox community, Klein was a huge donor to Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, Yeshiva Derech HaTorah, Fuchs Mizrachi and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, and instrumental in bringing The Shabbos Project to Cleveland.
In Israel, Klein was instrumental in the restoration of Kever Rochel, the Tomb of Rachel, and championed initiatives throughout the Jewish state, including Amudim Israel, a confidential resource center providing clinical case management and crisis intervention for individuals and families impacted by abuse, trauma and addiction.