What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
Rabbi Akiva Feinstein said they definitely made use of the idiom, “less is more,” making events and services shorter but sweeter, cutting out parts, but maintaining and focusing on our favorite tunes and most heart-warming parts.
Although challenging, it is possible to offer small services to small groups in a meaningful way, and in-place, not just in a central location. For example, for Rosh Hashanah we had over 40 different shofar blowings to make sure everyone was included across our campus. On the High Holy Days, we held more than 10 services per day across the campuses rather than focusing on centralized services at our synagogues. This takes far more staff resources but it can be done.
Virtual /online is not ideal, and while is a stop gap – residents prefer in-person services.
Holidays and Shabbat are sanctuaries in time and make us feel settled and connected – no matter what pandemics may bring us – keeping these in place at least in a symbolic or virtual way helps us all get through more effectively. We kept a commitment to have a form of Seder, a taste Rosh Hashanah, etc. no matter what the pandemic threw our way.
Kindness is our human fuel. When we can help others, we can raise our spirits and not fall into the melancholy of the pandemic grind.
How can the community help you?
Helping put together creative activities that can be brought to our campuses and with the help of staff shared with residents, under infection control guidelines. Consider volunteering and coming on campus to help – we are not fully open for volunteers but select specialized opportunities are now opening
Just by visiting. Having more people on our campuses visiting, stopping in (but of course with masking, etc and being careful to not come in when you are not well) brings the life back. And when you are on your way to visit your loved one or friends, say hi to everyone you see, and brighten their day too.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
We will be tougher, learning to be more creative, learning to be more flexible, and will so much appreciate the ability to just have fun and be together again. We learned that we can all help each other out, outside of our typical staff roles. Rabbis can help bring food trays to residents, and maintenance staff can sing.
To emphasize not only the big events, but to be there for everyone, even those who do not engage so much and prefer to stay in their rooms – COVID-19 taught us that everyone has unique needs for engagement, and that we need to put our strengths into both big banner programs as well as 1:1 room visits with residents.