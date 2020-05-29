For Goldson, the most significant problem presented by the pandemic was not the delay in his graduation ceremony or interference with his senior year in college. Instead, it’s that his application to medical school has been pushed back by a year.
Washington University in St. Louis did an excellent job handling the crisis, he said, providing online graduation speakers May 15 that were similar to what students would have heard had the ceremony taken place in-person. Each major also had a program to recognize students.
“They ended up honoring us pretty well, considering the circumstances,” Goldson said.
However, the Association of American Medical Colleges stopped giving Medical College Admission Tests for some time, only restarting over the past week or so. That does not provide Goldson enough time to take the MCAT before medical school applications are due. So, now he has to push back his applications until next June and the start of medical school until the fall 2022.
Goldson remains optimistic and will be looking for relevant experience over the next two years until he can start medical school. In the meantime, he said he has learned a valuable lesson.
“Take enjoyment in what you have in the time that you have it because sometimes things will change rapidly, and you can’t always predict what’s going to happen,” Goldson said.