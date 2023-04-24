The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is an award few can claim to have received, but among those with such a claim to fame is Michael D. Siegal. The honor is bestowed to Israeli citizens and foreign nationals for outstanding contributions to the state of Israel or to humanity, and is the highest civil medal given by the president of the state of Israel.
Upon receiving the medal, Siegal told the CJN in 2022, “Going to Israel is not a big deal for me because I go four times a year, but visiting the President’s House to get an award that is given for contributions to Israel’s society and the Jewish people is pretty profound any way you look at it.”
His contributions to the state of Israel come through his leadership as Siegal served as chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel from 2017 to 2022, chair of Israel Bonds from 2007 to 2010, chair of JFNA from 2012 to 2015 and board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland from 2010 to 2013.
In addition to his leadership, Siegal, along with his wife, Anita, established the Michael and Anita Siegal One Happy Camper Scholarship Fund with the Foundation for Jewish Camp.