Milestones Autism Resources

What have you learned about transitioning services during COVID-19?
The Milestones free autism Helpdesk, milestones.org/helpdesk, has helped support and connect families, autistic individuals and professionals who serve them with resources and information throughout the pandemic, as always. Milestones provides family and individual consultations in virtual and in-person options with COVID-19 precautions. Our COVID-19 resources for families web page includes useful information and social stories on different topics, bit.ly/3BrTQ34. We have met the evolving needs and questions people have, including dealing with school and mental health issues. We learned how to serve some families in rural areas or autistic individuals better, using strategies from the pandemic era. COVID-19 taught us about universal accommodations like providing closed captioning during our conference and other educational workshops. Everyone’s understanding was enhanced because we could provide this new accommodation we learned about during COVID-19.
The virtual Milestones National Autism Conference provides a trusted, convenient learning opportunity for the whole autism community – families, autistic individuals and professionals with continuing education units offered in 12 disciplines. This year’s conference will be a virtual event on June 15 and 16 with on-demand access to all content through Aug. 15. Experience interactive, evidence-based sessions, engage with experts in the field and gain valuable professional development all from the comfort of home. Find out more at milestones.org/conference.
How can the community help you?
Spread the word about the Milestones free autism Helpdesk, milestones.org/helpdesk, and our groundbreaking new Milestones Autism Planning Tool, milestones.org/map. The MAP serves as your online guide step by step from early childhood through adulthood on a wide range of topics. We walk you through everyday life issues with practical information and tips to build skills over time and to navigate each new step.
Milestones is grateful for donors who help ensure these critical services are available. Our fun, family-friendly Strike It Big Your Way campaign started Feb. 15, inviting participants to fundraise their way by choosing an activity that fits their interests. You can run a 5K, bake for your neighbors or host a game night with friends – whatever you choose. We will celebrate our fundraising efforts on April 3 at Spins Bowl in Independence while following COVID-19 safety precautions. To find out more, visit milestones.org/strikeitbigyourway.
How will your organization be different when COVID-19 ends?
Milestones is proud to be celebrating our 20th anniversary this year. We are dedicated to supporting, educating and connecting the autism community and helping individuals reach their unique potential. We will continue to evolve to meet the needs of the community as we did during the pandemic and seek new ways to provide that support.