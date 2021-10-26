“Miracles Upon Miracles: A Story of Survival During the Holocaust in Zagreb, Yugoslavia”

Miriam J. Spizzirri
96 pages, $12.95
Self-published
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Miriam J. Spizzirri spent hours skyping and talking with her father, Holocaust survivor and Lyndhurst resident Alfred Schnittlinger, discussing his experiences as a Jewish child in Zagreb, Yugoslavia before, during and after World War II. Through these calls, Spizzirri was inspired to chronicle her father’s life story.
“I wrote the book so that my children and future generations would know how horrifically his life was interrupted,” Spirizzirri said.
Schnittlinger was 10 when his life was upended after the successful invasion of Yugoslavia by Germany and Italy in April 1941. “Miracles Upon Miracles” details the miraculous way Schnittlinger managed to survive.
Spizzirri recorded her father’s story in a matter-of fact-style, including family photos, maps and historic images to aid in rooting her retelling. Many Holocaust narratives take place in Poland or Germany which makes this Yugoslavia-based story stand out as a more unique Holocaust account.
Schnittlinger and his wife still live in the house Spizzirri grew up in. He has lived in Cleveland since his arrival in the United States in 1949.
Spizzirri was born and raised in Lyndhurst. She moved to Scottsdale, Ariz., as a newlywed and has lived there ever since.
Spizzirri grew up attending B’nai Jeshrun Congregation in Pepper Pike for religious school and is a graduate of Brush High School in Lyndhurst, Cleveland State University and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. She was married by the late Rabbi Michael Oppenheimer of Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood.