For Mollie Davis, who graduated from The Ohio State University with a major in architecture and a minor in city and regional planning, a Birthright trip to Israel had special meaning.
“As an architecture major, I was so impressed by all of the beauty the country had to offer and as a foodie I was in heaven, especially at the markets,” Davis wrote the Cleveland Jewish News of her winter break trip in 2019-20.
Davis described the trip as allowing her to meet people from all over the United States, people with whom she still calls friends today.
“It was an amazing opportunity and I had a blast,” Davis wrote in a May 16 email from California while on a graduation road trip.
Davis, 22, grew up in Mayfield Heights and graduated from Mayfield High School. She attended Anshe Chesed-Fairmount Temple in Beachwood, where she served as a leader of NFTY.
In addition to her Birthright trip at OSU, Davis did three fellowships at Hillel at OSU.
“I was additionally a part of their marketing team as a graphic designer, creating their Facebook posts from 2020-2021 (during COVID-19), which was a fun experience and gave me an opportunity to be creative,” she wrote.
As a junior during the pandemic, she lived in off-campus housing, “So I didn’t necessarily feel the full effect of COVID regarding my housing, meal plans or dorm life. I stayed in a house with my three best friends and we made the most of the pandemic. We watched a lot of movies, tried out new recipes, went on picnics, and honestly grew as people as we navigated this new reality.”
Davis plans to pursue a master’s degree at the Taubman School of Architecture at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
— Jane Kaufman