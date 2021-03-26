“Mommy has a Boo-Boo”: Explaining Breast Cancer to Children

Marci Greenberg Cox
Illustrated by Brooke Foster
21 pages; $14.99 hardback; $9.99 paperback
Flor Publishing LLC
Marci Greenberg Cox, who grew up in Solon and lives in Glendale, Ariz., was diagnosed in 2018 with Stage 3 breast cancer.
While undergoing an aggressive course of treatment, which included a double mastectomy without reconstruction surgery, chemotherapy which resulted in complete hair loss and everything else related to the cancer, Cox spoke to her daughters openly and in a way that they could understand her disease and not feel threatened about possibly losing their mother.
Cox’s experiences and the way she fought through the difficult days of treatment led her to write this book about communicating a diagnosis of cancer to her daughters and how others with the same condition can convey the ultimate message that reassures children while mommy looks different now, she will heal and get better.
This book assists children 3 to 6 years old to learn what their mother is facing. The book explains you can’t observe the boo-boo and tells them it is called cancer.
A portion of sales will go to cancer organizations: Provision Project and Cancer Support Community AZ.
Cox was a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and graduated from The Ohio State University in 2000.