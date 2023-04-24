Morton Mandel, whose name appears on a number of Jewish and Cleveland institutions due to his family’s large philanthropic gifts, first visited Israel in 1967, after the Six-Day War. Since then, he had visited the country four times a year, donated money and invested in businesses there.
In 1940, Mandel – and his brothers and partners, Joseph and Jack – established Premier Automotive Supply Company, a small business that sold spare auto parts. It became Premier Industrial Corporation, a distributor of auto parts and electronic components, which was bought in 1996 by Parnell Electronics PLC, a British firm.
In 1998, the family foundation established the Mandel Leadership Institute in Jerusalem to train and cultivate leaders in education, societal administration, government and the military. In 2005, another Mandel leadership center was started in the Negev to train young people to work in nonprofit organizations there.
Mandel, who holds honorary doctorates from Hebrew and Ben-Gurion universities, joined with others to found Israel Equity Ltd. in 2003. IEL invests in Israeli companies, such as Phoenicia Glass Works, a bottle factory, and Bikur-Rofe, a chain of urgent care clinics.
Philanthropy and creating jobs are equally important in developing the Negev, Mort Mandel told Globes, an online Israeli magazine. He sees his work in Israel as a partnership with the government, which has “to do the right thing. ... The government has to create conditions to attract the business entrepreneur.” Mort Mandel died Oct. 16, 2019. He was 98. Jack Mandel died May 12, 2011 at 99, and Joe Mandel died March 22, 2016 at 102.