We at NA’AMAT USA are disheartened and angered by the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturns the Court’s own decision in Roe v. Wade. The Court’s majority opinion holds that the Roe v. Wade decision was faulty in its reliance on the 14th Amendment in so far as it was “not deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition,” citing as evidence the many states, prior to Roe v. Wade that enacted laws prohibiting abortion. Yet the Preamble of the U.S. Constitution asserts the responsibility of the Union “to provide for the general welfare” - the physical, emotional, psychological, and financial welfare of women is included in this most basic of all rights. We as Jewish women, in keeping with the basic tenants of Judaism, affirm that the life of a mother takes precedence over that of an embryo or fetus. Today's Supreme Court decisions is a direct violation of our American and Jewish values.
