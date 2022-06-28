Today, the US Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe & Casey, leaving millions of people without the health care they need. Co-Presidents of NCJW/CLE, Laura Kuntz and Dana Trau issued the following statement:
This morning, the Court wiped out 50 years of precedent and the ability of people who will become pregnant to make decisions for themselves and their futures. It is cruel, harmful, and shameful.
Every person deserves dignity and respect and the ability to make decisions about their own bodies. Forced pregnancy endangers the lives and wellbeing of people who will no longer have access to the care they need without having to travel hundreds of miles and pay hundreds or thousands of dollars. The injustice and cruelty of this decision harms women and other people who are already facing barriers to accessing health care, particularly Black, Indigenous and People of Color, and those working to make ends meet.
By Overturning Roe and Casey, the Court has prioritized the life of the fetus over the pregnant person which is a violation of both Jewish law and tradition and of American religious liberty. It codifies one specific religious belief into law violating the founding principles of this country that separates church and state. It opens the door to anti-abortion lawmakers in Ohio to keep pushing more brutal abortion bans and unethical interventions in our lives. These laws disregard the human rights and bodily autonomy of millions of people.
Proponents of these restrictions often claim that they are acting on behalf of religious freedom. But we know most people of faith support access to abortion. Our Jewish tradition not only permits abortion but also requires it when the pregnant person’s wellbeing is at risk.
Denial of the right to bodily autonomy is unacceptable and punitive. National Council of Jewish Women/ Cleveland will not stop working to ensure everyone has access to the vital health care they need, when they need it, free from stigma, shame, and criminalization — no matter how long it takes.