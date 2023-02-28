Lake Erie Ink will host the 11th annual Kid’s Comic Con from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 and March 4 at the Coventry PEACE campus at 2843 Washington Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
Children ages 8 to 18 can attend in-person workshops and virtual sessions, including a drawing workshop with Nickelodeon, and a step-by-step look at the process of creating a comic book page with Marc Sumerak, who has crafted content for Marvel, Star Wars and more.
Lake Erie Ink is introducing two additional events to kick off the con, “Comics and Community: Building New Worlds,” an artists panel for adults and teens on Feb. 24 at Visible Voice Books at 2258 Professor Ave. in Cleveland, and a teen cosplay fashion show and trivia party hosted by CandiBee, a cosplayer and event planner, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 3 at the B-Side Lounge at 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd. in Cleveland Heights.
Tickets are $15. For more information or tickets, visit lakeerieink.org/kids-comic-con.