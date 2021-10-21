The 13th annual Taste of Slavic Village will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Bohemian National Hall at 4939 Broadway Ave. in Cleveland.
Funds raised will benefit University Settlement, which serves youth, seniors and families.
Slavic Village restaurants will offer a taste of what they serve, including sandwiches, meats, vegetables and desserts. There will also be music and raffles.
General admission is $75 and VIP admission is $135, which includes exclusive early access at 5:30, a premium gift bag, two drink tickets and three raffle tickets.
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2Z5e83t.
For more information, email development@universitysettlement.net.