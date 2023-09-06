The Solon Comet Marching Band’s 16th annual Solon Band Bash celebrating “Marching Madness” will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 at Solon High School at 33600 Inwood Drive.
There will be eight bands performing selections from their 2023 halftime shows.
Participating bands include Chardon, James Garfield, Lakeside, Madison, North Olmsted, Orange, Twinsburg and Wickliffe high schools.
Presale admission is $8 until Sept. 7. After Sept. 8, tickets are $10 at the gate and online. Gates open at 6:15 p.m.
For tickets, visit solonmusicparents.org.