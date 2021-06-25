The 2021 Akron Marathon Race Series will begin with the National Interstate 8k & 1 Mile at 7:30 a.m. June 26. The race will begin at Union and Exchange streets and will end on Summa Field inside InfoCision Stadium.
The race series is presented by sponsor Summa Health and will feature three events with distances ranging from one mile to a marathon. The Goodyear Half Marathon & 10k will take place Aug. 14, and the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay will take place Sept. 25. Both in person and virtual races are available for all events.
For more information on the Akron Marathon Race Series, visit akronmarathon.org.