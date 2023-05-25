The 35th Annual Walk for Hunger and 5K Run will be held at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, on June 3.
The Walk for Hunger and 5K Run raises awareness about food and nutrition insecurity in Cuyahoga County and funds the Hunger Network’s mission to address these issues.
Walkers and runners can register as individuals or groups.
Check-in for the event starts at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K chip-timed run begins at 8:30, with the walk taking place at 9.
Parking is free and virtual attendance is available.
In 2022, the Walk for Hunger and 5K Run raised more than $100,000 to provide meals to those in need in Cuyahoga County. There is an increase in the need for services due to the rising cost of food and recent cuts to SNAP benefits. For more information or to register, visit charity.pledgeit.org/WalkforHunger.