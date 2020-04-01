Cleveland International Film Festival announced a reinvention of CIFF44. The festival, which was canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19, was to take place from March 25 to April 5 at Tower City Center.
“To kick things off, CIFF44 is carrying out the tradition of releasing the highly anticipated festival trailer today, which would have marked opening night of CIFF44,” according to a March 25 news release.
The festival will also launch its annual challenge match with prizes at every level of support, including challenge match lapel buttons.
Limited edition CIFF44 merchandise designed by Type Twenty Seven and Fusion Filmworks is also available. In addition, new podcast episodes of CIFF Speaks hosted by Dee Perry and Aaron Spears will be released.
And in April, the festival’s newest program, CIFF Streams, will be presented.
“This program will give subscribers access to their own CIFF44 experience in their own homes by presenting many of the feature and short films slated to be part of the CIFF44 line-up,” according to the news release.
For more information, visit clevelandfilm.org.