The inaugural Jacob Butze Memorial Foundation 5K and 1 mile run will be held June 12 at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. The 5K will start at 9:30 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run at 10:15.
The event is held in memory of Jacob Butze, who passed away from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2020. There will also be a kick-off party June 11 at Craft Collective at the Van Aken District. Admission is $25 per runner through June 11 or $30 day of event.
To register, visit butzefoundation.org.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event.