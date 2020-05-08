Harry J. Abraham of Moreland Hills, Eric Kisch of Shaker Heights, and Gary Sternberg and Bert Reiner, both of Las Vegas, will join the cast of “The Singer of Shanghai,” a radio play at 11:30 a.m. May 12 on YouTube.
The radio play is being produced by graduate students in the Valparaiso University Arts and Entertainment Administration program in Valparaiso, Ind., who wrote and produced the play based on the story of Ida Abraham, the mother of Harry J. Abraham, who lived in Cleveland. The production tells the story of the Abraham family and their journey to Shanghai during World War II.
Her Singer sewing machine is used as a symbol to connect her past to the present in the radio play, according to a news release.
Actor Kayla Owens said the cast was honored to have the four World War II refugees in the cast.
“Though Shanghai ties all these men together, their experiences are not the same,” Owens said in the release. “Some were born in Germany during the height of Hitler’s regime while others have no recollection of anything before Shanghai.”
View “The Singer of Shanghai” at bit.ly/3baey8K.