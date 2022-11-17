Individuals with visions to improve Northeast Ohio can apply before Dec. 2 to be part of Accelerate: Citizens Make Change, a civic pitch competition presented by Cleveland Leadership Center.
The annual competition provides funding and networking that bring ideas to reality, according to a news release. It will take place Feb. 23, 2023, in downtown Cleveland. Details and the application, including a guidebook to help with an application can be found at cleveleads.org/accelerate.
Pitches can be for one-and-done efforts or ongoing initiatives and made in one of six categories: Cleveland Experiences & Excursions, Economic Prosperity, Education, Health & Well-being, Quality of Life and Social Change. The top prize winner will receive $5,000, and runners-up each will receive $2,000. Pitches that use technology may be eligible for an additional prize.