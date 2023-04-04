As part of his 2022-23 comedy tour, Adam Sandler will make a stop on April 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in downtown Cleveland.
An actor, writer, producer and musician, Sandler’s films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer’s most successful, with the most recent, “Hustle,” being named a critical and audience favorite, according to a news release. In 2018, “100% Fresh,” his first comedy special in 20 years, was released on Netflix. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to the critically acclaimed special, the release stated.
For tickets and information, visit rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.