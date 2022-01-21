The City Club of Cleveland’s Hope and Stanley Adelstein Free Speech Essay Contest is accepting submissions. Deadline is March 31.
The essay contest is intended to challenge high school students to examine the role of free speech in the 21st century and was established by Hope and Stanley Adelstein as part of the City Club’s centennial celebration.
High school students in Northeast Ohio are eligible to apply for scholarship prizes. Essays should pull from personal experience, current events, history, politics, art, or any other experiences as long as they are backed up with evidence. Essays will be judged on their clarity, content, originality and significance.
The 2022 essay contest prompt asks students to discuss their view on the debate on critical race theory. Submissions will be divided into a ninth- through 10th-grade category and an 11th- through 12th-grade category.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3tFvNMk.