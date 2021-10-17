ADL Cleveland, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Interfaith and St. Mary Seminary will host the 33rd annual Sam Miller Catholic Jewish Colloquium at 7 p.m. Oct 21.
The topic, “Overcoming Hate with Compassion and Education: the history of the Holocaust in Italy and how Italians saved many Jews from persecution,” will feature a discussion between Maria Lombardo, expert lecturer on the Holocaust in Italy and the Raoul Wallenberg Award recipient, and Vlad Khaykin, director of antisemitism programs at the ADL.
To register for the webinar, visit bit.ly/3v63Bk8.