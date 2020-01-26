The annual Interfaith Fellowship Day with the theme “How to Overcome Prejudices” will be held Feb. 3, 2020, at LaVilla Conference and Banquet Center, 11500 Brookpark Road in Brook Park.
Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Muslim Women of Cleveland, Church Women United, Eastern Orthodox Women’s Guild and Sikh Women are sponsors. Speakers will be James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of Cleveland; Father David Nestler of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish; Jasvir Kaur Singh of Gurdwara Guru Nanek Foundation; Isam Zaim of the Islamic Center of Cleveland; and the Rev. Mylion Waite of Antioch Baptist Church.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with the program at 10 followed by lunch. Donations will be collected for The Give Organization.
For more information, call Church Women United at 216-320-1640.