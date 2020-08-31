Aerie opened a location at Crocker Park in Westlake on Aug. 27.
“Aerie is a perfect addition attracting a very wide audience and holding strong to their brand message of body positivity for women,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, in a news release. “We are so excited to welcome them to the Crocker Park family.”
The lifestyle brand offers intimates, apparel, activewear and swim collections while advocating for body positivity and the empowerment. Aerie is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, whose CEO is Central Ohioan Jay Schottenstein. American Eagle Outfitters is headquartered in Pittsburgh and Schottenstein is also executive chairman of the board of directors of AEO Inc.
Aerie is located between Athleta and soon to open Dry Goods at 95 Main Street. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.