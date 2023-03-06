Siegal Lifelong Learning at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland will host Rachel Kranson for a presentation of “Affluence Anxiety: Jewish Upward Mobility in Midcentury America” from noon to 1:30 p.m. March 10 at the Landmark Center Building at 25700 Science Park Drive in Beachwood.
Kranson is an associate professor of religious studies and the director of Jewish studies at the University of Pittsburgh.
Admission is free for Siegal members and $5 for nonmembers.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3lGePLQ.