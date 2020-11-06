The American Friends of Magen David Adom will hold a virtual gala “90 Years of Saving Lives in Israel” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8.
The event will feature appearances by actor Jason Alexander, comedian Howie Mandel, actress Gal Gadot, violinist Miri Ben-Ari, singer David Broza, singer Gad Elbaz, actor and singer Jarrod Spector, violinist Itzhak Perlman, actor Lior Raz, singer Idan Raichel and mentalist Lior Suchard. It is in celebration of the work the group does in Israel.
The free event requires registration at bit.ly/2I1403l.