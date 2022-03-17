The City Club of Cleveland will host “Tackling Domestic Climate Change Policy: Remarks from Sonia Aggarwal” at noon March 18 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave.
Aggarwal, who is a Cleveland native, was appointed by President Joe Biden in January 2021 to serve on his climate team as the senior adviser for climate policy and Innovation at the White House. Prior to that she was the co-founder and vice president at Energy Innovation, a San Francisco-based nonpartisan energy and environmental policy firm.
In addition to the in-person forum, a livestream will be available at 12:30 p.m.
Questions for Aggarwal can be tweeted at @TheCityClub or texted to 330-541-5794.
To purchase tickets for the forum, visit bit.ly/3M66kCq.